15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris, Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris, Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
