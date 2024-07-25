Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris, Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris, Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
