Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,900,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- RND (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search