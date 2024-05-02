15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

