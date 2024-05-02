Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,900,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Agora - March 14, 2017
Seller Agora
Date March 14, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

