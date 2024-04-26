Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,880,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

