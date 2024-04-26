Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,880,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search