Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,120,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (9)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2050 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search