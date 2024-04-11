Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,120,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2050 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

