Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,460,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1868 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search