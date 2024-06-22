Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,460,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
