15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,720,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
