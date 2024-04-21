Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,720,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

