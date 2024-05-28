Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
