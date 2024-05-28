Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search