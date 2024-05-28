15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (11) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) Service ННР (2) PCGS (3) NGC (1)

