Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,715,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
