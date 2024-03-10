Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,715,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (15)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search