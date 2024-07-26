Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,960,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 74,000. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
