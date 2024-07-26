Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,960,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 74,000. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

