Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
