Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

