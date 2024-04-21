Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
