Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

