15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,120,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 132,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
