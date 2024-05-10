Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,120,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 132,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1550 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search