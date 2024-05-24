15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

