Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,480,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search