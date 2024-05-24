Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,480,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
