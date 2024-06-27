Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,480,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "Special Eagle" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (28)
- AURORA (18)
- BAC (13)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (5)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (7)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8550 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1860 "Special Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search