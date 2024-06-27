15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "Special Eagle" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (60) AU (37) XF (55) VF (8) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (11) MS63 (24) MS62 (13) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (14) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) VF25 (3) PF63 (2) DETAILS (3) PL (11) Service NGC (25) RNGA (5) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (28)

AURORA (18)

BAC (13)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (19)

Katz (6)

Künker (5)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (7)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (2)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)