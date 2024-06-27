Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,480,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1860 "Special Eagle" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8550 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1860 "Special Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

