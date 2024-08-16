Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver". Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search