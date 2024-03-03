Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark Edge dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark Edge dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Points
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 256 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

