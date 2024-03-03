10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (23) XF (15) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (12) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) RNGA (2) ННР (5) PCGS (2)

