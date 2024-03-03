Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Points
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. Edge dots. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 256 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
