10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

