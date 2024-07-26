Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (413) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
