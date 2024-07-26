Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ "750 silver". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (413) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
