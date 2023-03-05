Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,130,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS66
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

