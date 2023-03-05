Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,130,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
