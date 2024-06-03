10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (11) XF (12) VF (2) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (8) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (7) NGS (1) NGC (4) CGC (2) PCGS (3)

