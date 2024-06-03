Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,310,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGS
Selling price
1433 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
