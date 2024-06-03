Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,310,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGS
Selling price
1433 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

