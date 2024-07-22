Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,710,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1869 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search