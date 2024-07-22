Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,710,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search