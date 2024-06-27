Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,445,092

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

