10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (47) AU (20) XF (16) VF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (13) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (15) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (13)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (23)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (2)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)