10 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,445,092
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
