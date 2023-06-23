10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)