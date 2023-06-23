Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - September 8, 2018
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search