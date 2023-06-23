Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
