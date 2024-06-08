Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,532,506

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 35900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search