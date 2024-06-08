Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,532,506
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 35900 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search