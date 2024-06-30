Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,886,513

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

