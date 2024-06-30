Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,886,513
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
