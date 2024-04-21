Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,740,013
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search