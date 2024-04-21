Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,740,013

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1864 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search