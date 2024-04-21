10 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

