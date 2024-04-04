Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,750,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (15)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 7900 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search