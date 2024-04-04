Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,750,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 7900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1863 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
