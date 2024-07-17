10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

