10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,800,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
