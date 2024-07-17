Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,800,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

