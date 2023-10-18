Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
