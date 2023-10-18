Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1861 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search