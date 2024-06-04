Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,660,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

