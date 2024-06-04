Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,660,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
