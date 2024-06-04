10 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

