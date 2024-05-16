Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,810,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search