Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,810,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
