10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (30) AU (32) XF (19) VF (1) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF64 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) PL (2) Service ННР (5) PCGS (4) NGC (14) RNGA (3)

