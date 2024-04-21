Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,810,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
