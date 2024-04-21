Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,04 g
- Pure silver (0,0492 oz) 1,53 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,810,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
