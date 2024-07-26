10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (5) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (3)

