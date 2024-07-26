Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 580,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
