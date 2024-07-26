Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 580,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

