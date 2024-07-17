Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,600,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
