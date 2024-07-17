Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,600,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (8)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1858 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search