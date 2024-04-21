Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,110,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

