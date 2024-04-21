10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (97) AU (50) XF (35) VF (5) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (9) MS64 (21) MS63 (5) MS62 (20) MS61 (7) AU58 (13) AU55 (8) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) PL64 (2) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (13) NGC (34) PCGS (7) RNGA (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)

Alexander (22)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (15)

BAC (14)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (6)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Heritage (6)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

Katz (10)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (4)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (7)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)