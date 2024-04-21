Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,110,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
