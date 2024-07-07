Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 699,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,207,586. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

