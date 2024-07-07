Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 699,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,207,586. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
