Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,207,586. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

