Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 386,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 77000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

