Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 386,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 77000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
