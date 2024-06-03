Rouble 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (29) XF (27) VF (4) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (7) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) F15 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (9)

AURORA (13)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Künker (3)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (3)

Знак (1)