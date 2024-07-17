Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 285,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

