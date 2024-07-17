Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 285,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
