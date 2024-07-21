Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 775,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (314)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (55)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (28)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (16)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (24)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (16)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

