Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 775,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (314)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
