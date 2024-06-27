Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 425,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1495 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 283 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
