Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 425,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (18)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (11)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1495 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 283 EUR
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 29, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1867 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search