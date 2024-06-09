Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2595 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2476 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

