Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2595 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2476 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search