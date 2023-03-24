Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 114,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

