Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (17) XF (21) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (7)

Künker (6)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)