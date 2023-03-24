Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 114,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Popular sections
