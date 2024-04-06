Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,193
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
14838 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
