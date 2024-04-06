Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,193

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
14838 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
