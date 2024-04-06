Rouble 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (17) AU (21) XF (16) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF40 (2) PL (1) Service RNGA (9) ННР (1) PCGS (5) NGC (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (11)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (7)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)