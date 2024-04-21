Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4195 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 146550 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search