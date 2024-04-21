Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4195 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 146550 RUB
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF65
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
