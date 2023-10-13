Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,024

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11866 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
12382 $
Price in auction currency 1210018 RUB
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - December 20, 2015
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

