Rouble 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (11) AU (10) XF (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (1)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)