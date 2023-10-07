Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
19802 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
32316 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
