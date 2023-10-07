Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
19802 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
32316 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - April 17, 2022
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - April 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - May 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - May 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date May 2, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - November 15, 2020
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RedSquare - November 15, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date November 15, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
