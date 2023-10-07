Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

