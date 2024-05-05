Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 570,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 7,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
