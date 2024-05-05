Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 570,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 7,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
