Rouble 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 7,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

