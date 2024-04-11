Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
6472 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 68000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Rouble 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

