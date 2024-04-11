Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

