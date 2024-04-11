Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
6472 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 68000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
