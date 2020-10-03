Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 10.37 g. Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
166666 $
Price in auction currency 17000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
180000 $
Price in auction currency 180000 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
