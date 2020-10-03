Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

