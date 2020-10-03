Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Weight 10.37 g. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 10.37 g Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 10.37 g Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 10.37 g. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
166666 $
Price in auction currency 17000000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
180000 $
Price in auction currency 180000 USD
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search