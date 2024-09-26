Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Weight 12.00 g. Special edge

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 12.00 g Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 12.00 g Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
252403 $
Price in auction currency 240000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

