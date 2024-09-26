Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 12.00 g. Special edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
