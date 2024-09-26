Pattern Poltina 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 12.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)