Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Weight 5.18 g

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 5.18 g - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 5.18 g - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
