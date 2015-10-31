25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)