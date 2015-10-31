Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 5.18 g
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 5.18 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
